Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake Contest
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.Photo byNeumann University. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem.
Holy Family University Distinguished Writers Series Enters Third Year Featuring Acclaimed Novelist
Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War, will be part of the literary event in February. Holy Family University will launch the third year of its Distinguished Writers Series featuring Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War. The...
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
An area casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to its traditional roots. Katherine Sayre wrote about Parx Casino in Bucks County in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino in Bensalem became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics...
Famous Painting of Washington Crossing the Delaware Has Important Bucks County and German Roots
The famous painting has an important connection to Bucks County. A famous painting’s history has an important connection to both Bucks County and Germany, and is now one of America’s best pieces of art. Gillian Brockell wrote about the painting for The Washington Post. “Washington Crossing the Delaware”,...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PA Mom Of 3, CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah Dudzic Dies At 38
Tributes are pouring in for Pennsylvania mom of three and CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah E. (Lindsay) Dudzic of Fort Washington, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 21 aged 38. Born in Bethlehem, Sarah graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 2002 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree...
MONTCO.Today Closes Another Year of Upbeat, Positive Stories
With the publication of this Dec. 30, 2022, issue, MONTCO.Today brings its stream of twice-daily news to a close for the year. A statistical look back on the past 12 months shows what caught local interest, as well as what formerly significant news items have cooled in the area’s eyes.
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Shapiro has a track record of keeping trusted aides at his side, and four appointees to the governor's office are no exception. The post Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
Jim Kenney’s five worst moments of 2022
Every year lately has been a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year for Mayor Jim Kenney, according to one observer or another — 2020, 2021, and now, it seems, 2022. The pandemic presented extreme difficulties for everyone, including government leaders around the globe. Kenney has frequently defended his second term by pointing out the circumstances were unprecedented. There are “no playbooks” for what happened, so he couldn’t call anyone for advice, he told WHYY this week.
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
Do You Believe In Miracles? New Jersey’s Saint Padre Pio Shrine
Taking a trip here can be a very profound experience. Many, perhaps most residents of South Jersey don’t even know that it’s right nearby. If you have ever driven down Route 40 in Buena Vista Township near Vineland, New Jersey, you’ve most likely seen a very uniquely constructed shrine along a beautiful farm field by the roadside.
This Bucks County Couple Sailed Around the World During the Pandemic. Here is What They Saw
The local couple traveled the world and took photos to show everyone.Photo byMarlene Reasoner. A Bucks County couple took to their boat to travel around the world, and now they are discussing their long and exciting journey. Frank Fitzpatrick wrote about the local couple for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team?
A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office.
In-County Trail Projects to Advance in 2023, Yielding Health, Tourism, Quality-of-Life Benefits
The Schuylkill River Trail near the Perkiomen Creek Bridge.Photo byMontgomery County Planning Commission. Montgomery County currently has two major trail projects in the works: the new Chester Valley Trail extension and the Cross County Trail. Emily Rizzo tracked the progress of both initiatives for WHYY.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
