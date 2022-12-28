Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
KSLTV
Hurricane K-9 returns home after emergency care in St. George, Las Vegas
HURRICANE, Utah — K-9 officer Riko and his handler have returned home after the police dog was stabbed on Monday and received emergency care in St. George and Las Vegas. The Hurricane City Police Department posted the update Thursday night, showing Riko with his partner Officer DeMille and the K-9 handlers from throughout Washington County.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land where Las Vegas mass shooting occurred
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced Friday that they have closed the sale of the land where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle shared the news Friday in a letter...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
foxla.com
Family misses Christmas due to chaos with Southwest flight
Brian Costello and his family spent four days in Las Vegas besides Chicago with his family for Christmas due to the chaos of canceled flights from Southwest Airlines. Now he and many others are trying to navigate the refund process.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
8newsnow.com
55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking accident
A man was found dead at Lake Havasu on Wednesday after his kayak overturned the previous day. Mohave County Sheriff's Office found 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis's body near Site six at Lake Havasu. 55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking …. A man was found dead at Lake...
MGM sells 1 October concert grounds to Native American tribal group
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the land of the 1 October mass shooting to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
