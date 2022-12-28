ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City will remember 2022 for large crowds, lift dispute and Olympic fanfare

Park City reaches the end of 2022 after 12 months of controversy even amid the continuing strong economic comeback from the depths of the pandemic. The year witnessed a local candidate’s long-shot bid for a seat in Congress, the celebration of a past Winter Olympics coupled with talks about a future Games and the arrival of large crowds that led to displeasure in the community.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

The top 5 sports moments in Park City sports in 2022

Between the Olympics, World Cups, high school sports and so much more, 2022 was a hectic year for Park City athletes. Here are some of the highlights:. 5. Park City football caps off perfect home record with playoff win. Home-field advantage was huge for Park City High School’s football team...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah's liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Glenn Wright readies to pass the torch

For the past six years, a seat on the Summit County Council has been occupied by a longtime environmental advocate and dedicated Democrat. But he will not be present when the panel meets in the new year. Instead, Glenn Wright, who is retiring from the County Council, hopes to “pass...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City parking problems reported with crowds arriving

The Park City Police Department around Christmas received a series of complaints regarding parking issues, something that will likely continue through New Year’s with the crowds having arrived. Parking is usually one of the issues that arises at busy times in the community, and the periods around Christmas and...
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE

