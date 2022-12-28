Read full article on original website
Park Record
Park City will remember 2022 for large crowds, lift dispute and Olympic fanfare
Park City reaches the end of 2022 after 12 months of controversy even amid the continuing strong economic comeback from the depths of the pandemic. The year witnessed a local candidate’s long-shot bid for a seat in Congress, the celebration of a past Winter Olympics coupled with talks about a future Games and the arrival of large crowds that led to displeasure in the community.
Conflict between Park City Councilman and ski instructor heads to county attorney’s office
Marcel Vifian, a cross country ski instructor, says Rubell verbally abused him Wednesday. Vifian says he was teaching clients how to put on their skis near the entrance of a ski trail. Rubell was nearby snow-blowing the deck of his home. Vifian claims Rubell flipped him off, and followed that...
Skier injured at Deer Valley Resort transferred by Airmed helicopter
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a report of a skier injured at Deer Valley Resort this afternoon, who was later transferred by helicopter for […]
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
Park Record
The top 5 sports moments in Park City sports in 2022
Between the Olympics, World Cups, high school sports and so much more, 2022 was a hectic year for Park City athletes. Here are some of the highlights:. 5. Park City football caps off perfect home record with playoff win. Home-field advantage was huge for Park City High School’s football team...
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
cityweekly.net
A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News
Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
Park Record
Glenn Wright readies to pass the torch
For the past six years, a seat on the Summit County Council has been occupied by a longtime environmental advocate and dedicated Democrat. But he will not be present when the panel meets in the new year. Instead, Glenn Wright, who is retiring from the County Council, hopes to “pass...
Park Record
Canada Goose, Apple TV, Chase Sapphire among corporate interests headed to Park City for Sundance
Canada Goose is expected in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival. And so are Chase Sapphire, Acura and Apple TV. As Park City prepares to stage the first in-person festival in three years, the map of temporary corporate setups is beginning to crystalize. The Park City Council recently approved...
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
Park Record
Park City parking problems reported with crowds arriving
The Park City Police Department around Christmas received a series of complaints regarding parking issues, something that will likely continue through New Year’s with the crowds having arrived. Parking is usually one of the issues that arises at busy times in the community, and the periods around Christmas and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Family ‘destroying the cross country’ trail
The Park City Police Department on Christmas received a complaint about people on a section of a cross-country ski track in the area of Thaynes Canyon acting in a manner that prompted someone to contact law enforcement. The police logged the case at 4:38 p.m. The police were told a...
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
