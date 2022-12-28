ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code: Register now to prepare for launch

Ohio New York Post readers can cash in early with Caesars Sportsbook. If new customers pre-register before Caesars goes live, they are eligible for $100 in free bets on New Year’s Day.

Caesars Sportsbook pre-registration offer

New Caesars sportsbook users in the state of Ohio can take advantage of a great offer ahead of the New Year’s Day launch. Pre-register now to get $100 in free bets on launch day. This will be in addition to the “Full Caesar” welcome bonus, which is among the best in the market.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech: The preview

It’s only fitting that a team from Texas is in the Texas Bowl. The Red Raiders will have home-field advantage over the Ole Miss Rebels in this matchup.

However, the crowd may not be enough to compensate for this game’s talent disparity. The Red Raiders are down to one quarterback for this game and will be missing two defensive starters.

On the other side, the Rebels will essentially be at full strength and should have a significant edge on the ground. Ole Miss finished ninth in the nation in yards per rush, and Texas Tech ranked 96th in terms of yards per rush allowed.

While the Rebels’ defense is nothing to write home about, they should be able to get a few stops. Look for Ole Miss to control the clock and put together multiple methodical drives on their way to a victory.

Caesars profit boosts

New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, and WV only. Full T&C apply.

If you’re looking to pad your bankroll, look no further than Caesars’ Sportsbook. Caesars offers loads of daily profit boosts. They come in all shapes and sizes, as they could be increasing the odds on straight bets, or boosting same-game parlays, or even giving you extra value with a three-team parlay on the day’s biggest favorites. However you like to bet, Caesars has you covered. So be sure to check out all the boosts they have to offer.

