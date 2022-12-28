Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones

A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.Police say they believe no one else is missing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern ThailandStrike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so farUS bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country

4 DAYS AGO