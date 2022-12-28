Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones

Read full article on original website
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
10 People Thought Buried in Massive Avalanche at Popular Ski Spot
This afternoon, a tragic avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area of western Austria resulted in the burial of roughly ten people. At approximately 3 pm, the avalanche occurred reports The Daily Mail. A multitude of helicopters and search teams were promptly launched to the scene. Local authorities have reported...
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Two Colorado spots dubbed 'top 2' cross-country skiing destinations in US
USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking. On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at...
Moment skiers are engulfed by massive avalanche in Austrian mountains
A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.Police say they believe no one else is missing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern ThailandStrike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so farUS bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country
Most affordable ski towns in each US region – and Colorado's not on the list
Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list. The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's...
WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive
A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
Vail Resorts analysts expect reduced visitation, higher spending at Colorado ski resorts during holiday week
Vail Mountain visitation during the upcoming holiday week could be quite the opposite of last season, if predictions hold true. Part of the reason is something local parents won’t be surprised to hear — the fact that kids are still in school on the Thursday before the Sunday on which Christmas falls.
A day in the life of a Deer Valley groomer
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort has been at the top or near it in virtually every ranking related to ski run grooming for several years. For many, it is […]
