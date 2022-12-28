Coventry girls’ basketball team is up and down during early season

Coventry's Charlotte Jordan is blocked by Parish Hill's Maddie Woodward (left) and Molly Wilson, during a varsity girls' basketball game between the two teams on December 27. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Coventry High School varsity girls’ basketball team experienced ups and downs during the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The Patriots won a season opener against Woodstock Academy, on Dec. 12, followed by a win on Dec. 14 against Windham Tech. Two losses, against RHAM and Bolton, followed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. A win over Lyman Memorial, on Dec. 20 was followed by a loss to New Fairfield on Dec. 22. A Dec. 27 win over Parish Hill brought the team’s record to 4-3.

The Coventry High School varsity girls’ basketball team is coached by Kevin Clancy.

The seniors on this year’s team are Emma Smith, Charlotte Jordan, and LeeAnn Zajac.

Catch the Patriots at home on Friday, Jan. 6 taking on SMSA, beginning at 6:45 p.m.