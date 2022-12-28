ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Coventry girls’ basketball team is up and down during early season

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Coventry's Charlotte Jordan is blocked by Parish Hill's Maddie Woodward (left) and Molly Wilson, during a varsity girls' basketball game between the two teams on December 27. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Coventry High School varsity girls’ basketball team experienced ups and downs during the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The Patriots won a season opener against Woodstock Academy, on Dec. 12, followed by a win on Dec. 14 against Windham Tech. Two losses, against RHAM and Bolton, followed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. A win over Lyman Memorial, on Dec. 20 was followed by a loss to New Fairfield on Dec. 22. A Dec. 27 win over Parish Hill brought the team’s record to 4-3.

The Coventry High School varsity girls’ basketball team is coached by Kevin Clancy.

The seniors on this year’s team are Emma Smith, Charlotte Jordan, and LeeAnn Zajac.

Catch the Patriots at home on Friday, Jan. 6 taking on SMSA, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

UConn-Villanova Game Brings Big Crowds to Hartford

Downtown Hartford was the center of the Connecticut sports world as the UConn men’s basketball team took on Villanova at the XL Center Wednesday night. Thousands of fans came out for the sold-out conference game. UConn Huskies fans were pumped for the big match-up as they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

East Haven People in the News

• Nathaniel Correia, 2022, of East Haven was named to the Xavier High School Principal’s List for the 2021-’22 school year. • The following East Haven students were named to the Xavier High School fourth quarter Honor Roll: Nathaniel Correia, 2022-Honors; Nicholas Duryea, 2023-Honors; Justin Brown, 2023-Honors. •...
EAST HAVEN, CT
valleypressextra.com

Canton community mourns death of CHS student

CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
CANTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

William Pinney Does It All for Ellington

William N. Pinney’s life was one of public service. A lifelong resident of Ellington, William served his town and his state up until his death at the age of 90. He was a man capable of assuming a vast array of offices and responsibilities—at times serving as First Selectman, organizing the Connecticut Valley Tobacco Association, helping found the Connecticut Valley Rail Insurance Company, and even serving as a school district committeeman. His legacy is one of advancing his family’s centuries-old commitment to serving the town of Ellington and its constituents.
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-691 West in Meriden, Southington Reopens After Serious Crash

Interstate 691 west in Meriden and Southington has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday morning. State police previously said the highway was closed at exit 4 in Southington. It was also closed at exit 6 in Meriden and traffic was being diverted off of the highway. The highway has...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed

NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy