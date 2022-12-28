Appeals denied for 2 women sentenced for fentanyl dealing resulting in death

DELAWARE COUNTY – The Indiana Court of Appeals have rejected Jessica Campbell and Mya Moody’s separate appeals to overturn their convictions for dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death.

Jessica Campbell

On January 4, 2022, a Delaware County jury convicted Jessica Campbell of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

The evidence at the trial showed that the victim asked Campbell to sell her heroin, but Campbell gave her a lethal dose of fentanyl instead.

The victim, who was eight months pregnant, later died because of a fentanyl overdose.

This incident was the first time in Delaware County history that a drug deal was held criminally accountable for killing another person by illegally selling narcotics.

On March 31, 2022, Judge Kimberly S. Dowling sentenced Campbell to 40 years in prison.

“We are dealing with a cold-blooded drug dealer who has no concern for what bodies lay in the wake of her decisions and actions,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said.

“This crime cries out for the maximum sentence,” Judge Dowling said.

Mya Moody

On May 26, 2022, a Delaware County jury convicted Mya Moody of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

The evidence at trial found that in October 2021 Moody was arrested and taken to Delaware County Jail. Moody hid heroin in a body cavity as she was arrested.

After being booked in jail, Moody dealt heroin to various other inmates, including 37-year-old Dianna Pace who later died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The jury also found the defendant to be a habitual offender. Moody has prior convictions for robbery, a class C felony and dealing in a lookalike substance, a class B felony.

“Moody is a human hurricane causing destruction in her path,” Craig said.

Marianne Vorhees sentenced Moody to 40 years in prison.

“I am proud of my Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig for his hard work and dedication to these cases. Our office takes dealing resulting in death very seriously and we will continue to enforce the statute by prosecuting the offender,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said. “These convictions should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable. Stop preying on vulnerable addicts and stop selling your poison in our community.”