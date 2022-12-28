ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants OL Shane Lemieux (toe) heading to IR

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The New York Giants are placing offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on season-ending injured reserve, coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday.

Lemieux, 25, missed the first nine games following surgery to repair a preseason toe injury.

He was activated for a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions but promptly re-injured the toe and has not returned to the lineup.

After playing in 12 games (nine starts) as a rookie fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Lemieux has appeared in only two games over the past two seasons.

He missed 16 games in 2021 with a knee injury.

–Field Level Media

