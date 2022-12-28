ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside

By David Kaufman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHyj8_0jwnY8su00

If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for.

Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million . The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y ., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience.

“Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of land conservancy around it, which prevents future development in the area,” says listing agent Paula Redmond, an associate real-estate broker with Corcoran Country Living. “The estate is also located quite high—at an elevation of 1,350 feet—so there are incredibly wide views of the nearby Catskill Mountains.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdecE_0jwnY8su00
The alfresco patio and pool area.

Close to the Connecticut state border, the home was originally built back in the mid-1980s and features a subtle French country-house aesthetic. Sprawling for nearly 7,700 square-feet, the property is unique in that it contains just four bedrooms, all of which are impressively large. The manse, although set on two levels, is unusually long and broad; key public areas such as the kitchen, the reception room and the dining room are all located on the lower level, purposefully done so they face the outdoor pool area and maximize those endless country views. That Gallic theme is carried through to the abode’s garden room and library, each with French doors leading to the expansive stone terrace that spans the entire length of the home—so you can properly embrace those gorgeous Hudson Valley sunsets.

“The outside is really where all of the action takes place,” Redmond says. “There is an outdoor kitchen, the 25 x 50 foot heated saltwater gunite swimming pool, hot tub and beautiful stone work.” Indeed, so impressive is the surrounding land that 18 more acres are also being offered for an additional $495,000. Buying this space would not only prevent surrounding edifices from popping up but also offers the chance to build new structures, as the land is deeded for development, she explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ce3He_0jwnY8su00
The massive European-styled kitchen.

The estate’s owner used the manse as much for his family as to indulge in his passions for animals and wildlife. Redmond describes him as a “horse-lover,” and indeed the owner—who’s leaving the abode to settle on a far larger property further north—kept everything from donkeys to emus to ostriches there. Some were housed in the barn, which includes seven paddocks and could easily accommodate a small herd of horses. There is also an outdoor, fully lit tennis court, a half-sized basketball court and large second-floor sun deck for alfresco relaxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBAAi_0jwnY8su00
The formal sitting room.

Back inside, the home’s vibe is simultaneously grand and cozy—thanks to towering ceilings, four working fireplaces and a central limestone mantelpiece made in France. The fun, especially for families, is centered in a series of leisure spaces including a bijoux home theater, a game room and a bar. Upstairs, you’ll find a wood-paneled office and a library. And don’t fret about those brutal New York winters: The entire property is powered by a 100,000KW whole-house generator to keep the lights on during inclement weather.

According to Redmond, this pocket of the Hudson Valley near Connecticut is luring a new generation of country buyers fed up with more conventional resort areas—the Hamptons in particular. “We see both weekenders coming up here as well as, say, folks from Westchester looking to scale down after selling a family home,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tGPq_0jwnY8su00
A comfy bathroom.

The area’s proximity to the Constitution State also makes it appealing to families with kids keen to take advantage of excellent area private schools, such as the Hotchkiss and Indian Mountain schools in nearby Lakeville. “There are a lot of folks who live in this area and then send their kids to school just across the border,” Redmond says. The nearby area is also home to ample cultural amenities including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains. “Everyone up here is really committed to cultivating the arts up here,” she continues.

Check out more photos from 26 Mountain Farm Road below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoNpz_0jwnY8su00
The outdoor gardens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp7mr_0jwnY8su00
The barn with seven paddocks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQi5l_0jwnY8su00
Another patio shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOl5L_0jwnY8su00
One of the home’s four massive bedrooms.
