▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests
The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said. The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend woman arrested for DUII after crashes, attempting to steal police car
Redmond Police say a Bend woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and other crimes Saturday night after allegedly crashing into several vehicles. But before she was taken into custody, she allegedly tried to leave the scene of the crashes by stealing a police car. Four people...
Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered. The post Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman appeared first on KTVZ.
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Rollover crash on Highway 20 blamed on icy roads
Icy road conditions are being blamed for a rollover crash on Highway 20 west of Bend Wednesday morning. Oregon State Police say the driver of a car lost control, spun around on the road ended up rolling on his side and into a fence. The driver had minor injuries and...
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’
A friend and coworker of a Sisters woman killed in a crash two days before Christmas on icy Highway 20 east of Sisters is raising funds to help the tragedy-stricken family, which includes five young children, and is quickly finding support in that effort. The post Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
