ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking Video

Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain. “A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.” “Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Laughs Off NBA YoungBoy's Latest Beef Comments: 'I'm Too Gangsta'

Bobby Shmurda has seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy‘s latest round of comments regarding their ongoing dispute. On Friday (December 23), YoungBoy hosted the third episode of his Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon’s App platform. During the episode, Blueface made an appearance and asked the Baton Rouge rapper about his apparent beef with Shmurda.
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up

Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
HipHopDX.com

YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration

YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
COLORADO STATE
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
People

Ashanti Says a Music Producer Asked Her to Shower with Him — or Pay $80K for Songs They Created

The "Foolish" singer first spoke out about the incident in 2018 Ashanti opened up about an unnamed producer who tried to take advantage of her. In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the singer shared a story she first spoke out about in 2018 — a time when the #MeToo Movement was beginning to shed light on power imbalances, misogyny and sexual harassment as well as assault in the entertainment industry. The "Foolish" singer told the hosts that a producer she collaborated with briefly once presented her with two options: take a...
Scary Mommy

Rapper 'The Game' Snaps Back At Criticism Over His Daughter's Party Look

The 43-year-old Rapper ‘The Game’ has always boasted of being a girl dad, and this week he took to Instagram to share a bittersweet post of his daughter, California ‘Cali’ Dream growing up before his very eyes. The post had two photos, one of her at 2 years old and another of her now at 12 years old — and fans were questioning if she was dressed too mature for her age.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers

The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out

NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
MONTANA STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy