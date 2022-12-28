ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

24/7 Wall St.

Infamous Gunfighters of the American West

The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775

We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
COLORADO STATE
ARTnews

U.S. Returns Artifacts Taken from Iraq Museum in 2003 Invasion

On Wednesday, during a repatriation ceremony held in New York, seven ancient seals were given back to Iraq nearly two decades after they were taken during the U.S.-led invasion of the country in 2003. The works were returned from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which oversees a unit focused on illegally-sold antiquities, and were repatriated to Salwan Sinjari, Iraq’s envoy to the U.S. Iraqi officials have been recovering droves of artifacts taken during the invasion. The Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad was left unsecured in the chaos that followed. Meanwhile, Western museum officials called for amnesty to...
minecreek.info

Chief of ordnance for the Confederacy

Influenced by his wife's Southern background and his own affection for Southern culture, Gorgas resigned from the Federal Army in March 1861 in order to join the Confederate Army. Once he arrived in the South, rebel leaders immediately made use of his knowledge of weaponry. They promoted him to major and made him the army's chief of ordnance. This meant that Gorgas was in charge of acquiring, storing, and distributing all the rifles, artillery, and ammunition that the Confederate Army would need during the war.
dallasexpress.com

Shipwreck May Be Tied to American Revolution

A sunken ship in Caribbean waters dating back to the 18th century may have ties to the American Revolution, according to researchers from East Carolina University. “Compelling evidence” suggests the shipwreck, located eight feet below the surface of Antigua Bay, may be the Beaumont, a French vessel that was later rechristened as the Lyon. It could offer insight into how merchant ships were modified for war.
VIRGINIA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Rose O’Neal Greenhow, The Civil War Spy Who Smuggled Secrets To The Confederacy

Rose O'Neal Greenhow's information helped the South win the first major battle of the Civil War — and she was later buried with full military honors after drowning in 1864. When Rose O’Neal Greenhow first arrived in Washington D.C. as a young girl, most dismissed her for her “low birth.” They had no idea that she’d grow up to become one of the Civil War’s most influential spies.
WASHINGTON, DC

