FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday night, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police have closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and...
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Chronicle
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
kptv.com
1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
kptv.com
Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
Tigard man arrested for attempted murder of a mail carrier
Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Crashes prompt road safety pushes in Tigard, Sherwood
It’s a question humans have been asking for as long as we’ve had language — and it’s a question that local communities have been asking since the deaths of two Sherwood girls on Feb. 20, when they were struck by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, and a hit-and-run crash that killed Tigard resident Karen Kain and injured her elderly mother on Southwest Hall Boulevard on March 4.
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
