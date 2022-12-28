ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday night, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police have closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

2022 IN REVIEW: Crashes prompt road safety pushes in Tigard, Sherwood

It’s a question humans have been asking for as long as we’ve had language — and it’s a question that local communities have been asking since the deaths of two Sherwood girls on Feb. 20, when they were struck by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, and a hit-and-run crash that killed Tigard resident Karen Kain and injured her elderly mother on Southwest Hall Boulevard on March 4.
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy