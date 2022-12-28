ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

By David Royer
 2 days ago

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday:

  • New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 2237 S Parkway E
  • Southwest Community College – Whitehaven,1234 Finley Rd
  • Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Stage Rd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main breaks.

So far, the utility has found 36 water main leaks and there is one left to be fixed.

The northern part of Shelby County may still see limited pressure because they have smaller mains and the tanks need to refill, Doug McGowen said.

Liberty Bowl to go on without water; fans say OK

MLGW on Wednesday lifted restrictions on car washes and other water uses thanks to to improved water pressure and volume in its water distribution system. They said industrial customers can flush out their systems and are no longer asked to cut back to 75% water
usage for producing goods and services.

The boil water advisory is still in effect until further notice for all MLGW water customers, excluding Barlett, Collierville, Germantown and Millington. Customers should boil water for drinking or cooking.

McGowen said the advisory will be lifted as soon as he can. Water samples must be sent to the state first, a process that takes 18 hours.

The earliest that some areas might have the boil water advisory lifted would be in one to two days.

