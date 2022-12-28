Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX
A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Grand Resolutions Are Great. But THIS is What Actually Changes Your Life.
Dear fellow citizens of Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas. Are you planning on making any resolutions in the new year?. After all, the new year is a great time to make a fresh start. We have the sense that everything is new and many things are possible....
Texas Parks Will be Celebrating 100 Years in 2023 Including Tyler State Park
2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks being established. Our great state has many great parks that are available for a camping excursion, long or short hikes, fishing, boating and more. Tyler State Park isn't 100 years old but will help in the overall celebration for 2023. Let's learn some of the history of Texas state parks and some of the events being planned to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
Ring In 2023 At These Downtown Tyler, Texas Party Hot Spots
Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
14 Months Into His Stay, Hunter Is Ready For His Permanant Home
Hunter is ready to move on. He's ready to take on a new life and ready to show off his personality and skills as an Australian Cattle dog. He's looking for an active family that will play fetch with him and let him run around in their big backyard!. This...
East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals...
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Find in Tyler, TX that They’ll LOVE
Well, it's Christmas shopping crunch time. Looking for a few last-minute gift ideas in the Tyler, Texas area?. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.
Jacksonville, Texas Murder Suspect Turned Himself into Law Enforcement
**Update - 12/22/22 @ 9:30am the suspect in this case Tarasian S. Baker has turned himself into law enforcement**. The Jacksonville, Texas police department is requesting help from citizens in the area to locate Tarasian S. Baker who is from Jacksonville. He now has an active arrest warrant issued for capital murder.
