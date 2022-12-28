ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX

A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
TYLER, TX
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
Texas Parks Will be Celebrating 100 Years in 2023 Including Tyler State Park

2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks being established. Our great state has many great parks that are available for a camping excursion, long or short hikes, fishing, boating and more. Tyler State Park isn't 100 years old but will help in the overall celebration for 2023. Let's learn some of the history of Texas state parks and some of the events being planned to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
TYLER, TX
Ring In 2023 At These Downtown Tyler, Texas Party Hot Spots

Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.
TYLER, TX
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum

It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Find in Tyler, TX that They’ll LOVE

Well, it's Christmas shopping crunch time. Looking for a few last-minute gift ideas in the Tyler, Texas area?. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.
TYLER, TX
