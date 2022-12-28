Read full article on original website
WWMT
Year in Review: Historic events, major firsts blanket Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. — As 2022 wraps up, News Channel 3 takes a look back on a year of major firsts and events drawing people to rally at the Michigan State Capitol and head to the polls. Looking forward: Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second...
WWMT
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced to over 19 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. It comes after prosecutors recommended a life...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WWMT
$300k donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
A $300,000 donation will help potentially hundreds of military veterans pay their heating bills in Michigan this winter. The gift from Consumers Energy is the largest single donation in the 76-year history of the trust fund, which operates within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). This year’s donation will help...
WWMT
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
WWMT
Whitmer: over 250 illegal guns taken off the street with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update Wednesday on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Police across the state have conducted more than 2,000 check-ins with felony offenders and that's lead to more than 250 illegal guns being removed from Michigan communities, according to Whitmer's office.
WWMT
Alfalfa sprouts recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
MICHIGAN - SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say fifteen people have reportedly been infected with the outbreak from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Two people have been...
WWMT
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
WWMT
Search underway for suspects involved in string of Grand Rapids burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for three men involved in six attempted and successful burglaries that started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a liquor store, and another was a cannabis business, according to police. Grand...
WWMT
Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with a gun
PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 34-year-old Parchment man faces charges after he threatened his relative with a gun Wednesday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Water main break: closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway. The incident happened at a home on Haymac Drive when the victim called...
WWMT
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
WWMT
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMT
Benton Township murder suspect killed by Texas police
The main suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in Texas. Police say Michael Delaney was shot and killed by police there on Monday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Delaney was wanted in connection to the December 18th shooting death of...
WWMT
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
WWMT
Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
WWMT
Ring in 2023 as the turtle drops on Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People everywhere will be counting down to the start of 2023 Saturday night. While some celebrations will include tens of thousands, others will be smaller. Ring in 2023: New Year celebrations across Northern Michigan. On Mackinac Island the 9th Annual Great Turtle Drop will take...
