Greenville, MS

deltadailynews.com

Man Faces Domestic Aggravated Assault Charge

On December 26, 2022, around 7 a.m., officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Union at Delta Health Systems in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they made contact with a 36-year-old female victim who stated that 52-year-old James McClinton picked her up and took her to his residence where he accused her of cheating on him.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
BASTROP, LA
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit

Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder. The Yazoo Herald reported Wesley Littleton, 30, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last week. Littleton was charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
THV11

Arkansas mayor declares civil emergency after surge in violent crime

EUDORA, Ark. — An Arkansas mayor has placed a curfew in their small town following a string of violent crimes. Tomeka Butler, mayor of Eudora, declared a civil emergency alongside the town's curfew after multiple shootings there. Butler made the address overnight as she went live through the city's...
EUDORA, AR
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges

On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Two Delta Men Sentenced for Gun and Drug Crimes

Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
GREENVILLE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi Valley State University announces new head football coach

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils announced their next head football coach following the departure of former head coach Vince Dancy. Dancy resigned as head coach of the Delta Devils on December 8 to join Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado as...
ITTA BENA, MS

