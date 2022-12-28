On December 26, 2022, around 7 a.m., officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Union at Delta Health Systems in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they made contact with a 36-year-old female victim who stated that 52-year-old James McClinton picked her up and took her to his residence where he accused her of cheating on him.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO