Man Faces Domestic Aggravated Assault Charge
On December 26, 2022, around 7 a.m., officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Union at Delta Health Systems in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they made contact with a 36-year-old female victim who stated that 52-year-old James McClinton picked her up and took her to his residence where he accused her of cheating on him.
Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
Emergency town hall called over recent outbreak of violence in Eudora, curfew extended
Murders, break-ins, and shootings are the causes of a mandatory curfew issued earlier this week in the Chicot County town of Eudora.
Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
Yazoo City man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder. The Yazoo Herald reported Wesley Littleton, 30, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last week. Littleton was charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the […]
City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence
A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.
Arkansas mayor declares civil emergency after surge in violent crime
EUDORA, Ark. — An Arkansas mayor has placed a curfew in their small town following a string of violent crimes. Tomeka Butler, mayor of Eudora, declared a civil emergency alongside the town's curfew after multiple shootings there. Butler made the address overnight as she went live through the city's...
Several week long manhunt ends with arrest of alleged burglar, felon in Haskell County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the last several days, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies have worked to bring a fugitive to justice. On Dec. 23, information was received on the location of...
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
7 fatal crashes reported on Mississippi highways during Christmas weekend
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seven people were killed and 36 others injured in 160 total crashes on Mississippi highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and concluded Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight. Troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 […]
Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges
On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
Two Delta Men Sentenced for Gun and Drug Crimes
Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Mississippi Valley State University announces new head football coach
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils announced their next head football coach following the departure of former head coach Vince Dancy. Dancy resigned as head coach of the Delta Devils on December 8 to join Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado as...
