4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Texas Favorite Canned Chili was First Made in Corsicana, Texas
Chili is a big deal in Texas. It can be the heat of summer or those brief cold snaps of winter that a bowl of chili is always welcome. What goes into a chili also matters (I eat at the no beans table.) I prefer to make my own chili (I'm working on my own recipe actually) but if I do need to pick up a canned chili, my preference has always been Wolf Brand Chili. It wasn't until I ran across this article that I found out Wolf Brand Chili has its roots just outside of East Texas.
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 30-January 1
Formerly of Denton, the currently Nashville-based indie folk band Seryn will bring their genre-bending sounds to the Kessler on New Years Eve-Eve. Christmas may be over, but expect the band once named Paste Magazine’s “Best of SXSW” to bring their latest song, “Christmas Time at Last,” to the stage as well. If their music sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve unwittingly caught it on the big screen (or TV screen) in productions from Disney, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, VH1, and more. Get tickets here.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
LISD student’s logo chosen for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza festival
A Lewisville ISD student has created the winning logo for the city of Lewisville’s 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival. Ann Jayan, a senior at Lewisville High School Harmon, is the daughter of Jayan Varughese and Resmi Jayan of Lewisville. Her winning logo was unveiled at last week’s Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features a multi-shade swirl of pastel pink and green, invoking thoughts of spring with the colors, and the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
