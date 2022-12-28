ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 19

Shawn Garrett
2d ago

please find a crime we can actually punish this woman for. she has destroyed so many lives on Oregon. she is a killer of people, jobs, families, the list goes on and she did it all without anyone being able to stop her. not even Trump could come close to her level of corruption.

Reply(1)
14
IrishMayor.
2d ago

HA!!!! Representatives of ALL of Oregon!!! Omg she is so delusional on having thing that reflect her person feeling verse to reality of what WE THE PEOPLE OF OREGON WANTED!! Disappear forever already the worst heated governor in American history!!! and that’s across the United States where they feel about you, Katie, if it’s brown flush it down

Reply
7
demolition80
2d ago

imagine waking up every morning with the official title of America's worst governor. that's quite the accomplishment!

Reply
7
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to Oregon Supreme Court, Oregon Court of Appeals, and Multnomah County Circuit Court

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown recently announced five appointments to fill judicial vacancies, all effective January 1, 2023. The Governor appointed Judge Stephen Bushong and Judge Bronson James to the Oregon Supreme Court, Judge Megan Jacquot to the Oregon Court of Appeals, and Bryan Francesconi and Rima Ghandour to the Multnomah County Circuit Court. In total, Governor Brown has appointed 112 judges during her time in office, including eight appointments to the Oregon Supreme Court––more than any other Oregon governor––representing a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of defendants in Oregon who were convicted of crimes by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, under a decision issued by the state's supreme court on Friday. The Oregon Supreme Court ruling...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says

Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle.  Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the […] The post Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year

I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability

Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Grateful for Brown’s leadership

I was really happy to read John Tapogna’s op-ed about Kate Brown (“Thank you, Gov. Brown,” Dec. 21). It was important to see a data-based analysis of how well she and our state handled COVID-19. I and many others, I’m sure, appreciate her efforts. It’s too bad that more Oregonians don’t seem to recognize how well she steered us carefully through several difficult years. Think about China.We are witnessing a potential major failure of dealing with COVID. There seems to have been little thought given to balancing human lives, economic outcomes and societal well-being in the way our governor did. It will be interesting to see how China turns out.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: New Oregon laws for 2023; a thicker Portland tree canopy correlated to fewer deaths

Twenty new Oregon state laws will go into effect starting Monday. One allows cities to appoint traffic enforcement agents that can issue citations — without becoming police officers — from evidence collected by traffic cameras. Another will update the language in state rules and regulations to reference people who are not U.S. citizens as “non-citizens” rather than “aliens.” From paid leave to school boards to fishing licenses, here’s a look at what’s new in 2023. (Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian)
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Governor Kate Brown Forgives Uncollected Traffic Fines & Fees, Enabling Oregonians to Reinstate Suspended Driver’s Licenses

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office.) Governor Kate Brown recently issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy