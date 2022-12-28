Read full article on original website
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
$5,000 reward being offered for information on missing Portage mother Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday in finding Heather Kelley, a missing Portage mother of eight. Evidence suggest Kelley may be a victim of a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office. Investigation: Sheriff suspects foul play in case of...
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
Search underway for suspects involved in string of Grand Rapids burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for three men involved in six attempted and successful burglaries that started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a liquor store, and another was a cannabis business, according to police. Grand...
Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with a gun
PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 34-year-old Parchment man faces charges after he threatened his relative with a gun Wednesday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Water main break: closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway. The incident happened at a home on Haymac Drive when the victim called...
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
Firefighters find body after house fire in Battle Creek, suspect is in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side. The fire started around 5 p.m. at a home on Laurel Drive, near Morley Street, in Battle Creek, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Once firefighters entered the...
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
19-year-old injured in Cass County crash
A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway
PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
KPS employee fired for sending $91K to outside organization without approval, board says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, Jim English, was fired effective immediately, according to KPS board members. Board members met for hours behind closed doors to discuss the situation during a Wednesday night meeting, voting unanimously on the firing. Kalamazoo Public...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data
LANSING, Mich. — Following a data breach at Hope College Dec. 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged current and former Hope College students who may have been impacted by the breach to take the necessary steps to protect their information from identity theft Wednesday. “While bad actors may have...
