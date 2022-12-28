ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with a gun

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 34-year-old Parchment man faces charges after he threatened his relative with a gun Wednesday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Water main break: closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway. The incident happened at a home on Haymac Drive when the victim called...
PARCHMENT, MI
WWMT

Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway

PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
KALAMAZOO, MI

