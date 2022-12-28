Read full article on original website
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
Port Aransas cold snap bursts pipes, stuns turtles
The freezing weather that descended on Port Aransas last week broke water lines, stunned sea turtles and prompted state officials temporarily to close certain waters to fishing. The snap began on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the low at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas was 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. The lows were […]
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
Nearby oil spill not expected to affect Port Aransas waters
An oil spill in the La Quinta Channel off Ingleside isn’t expected to reach Port Aransas waters, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The Coast Guard estimated “up to” 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline that had cracked in “multiple” places, said a Coast Guard news release issued on Sunday, Dec. 25. Responders saw […]
Creating
Sean Merritt paints a portrait during an art class at Port Aransas High School on a recent day. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers only. Access to full versions of news stories from issues older than 2 weeks are available to all readers for free in our archive of all issues.
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
Winter Texans can participate in variety of activities while visiting
Port Aransas has long been a destination in the winter months for those seeking to escape the harsh weather in the northern climates. These Winter Texans add to the economy of the town’s winter months by staying in rental units, hotels, condos and RV parks, eating in restaurants, shopping in stores and volunteering in many organizations in the town. The […]
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
Collaborative show to open at art center
Collaborative works of artists will be featured at the January exhibition at the Port Aransas Art Center. The Collaboration Show will bring member artists together as they work jointly to create art pieces. This collaboration can be a painter and a photographer working together on two pieces or two artists combining their artistic talents in a single piece of art, […]
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as ‘Silent Night’ is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities. The full version of this story will be available to all...
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
