ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
GREENVILLE, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 6 businesses targeted in overnight burglaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says five businesses were targeted between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the sixth targeted at an unknown time. Half of the break-in attempts were successful,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners. Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy