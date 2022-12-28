ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Army Corps of Engineers withdraws approval of plans to dredge Texas Gulf Coast Superfund site for oil tanker traffic

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. The Army Corps of Engineers has reversed its decision to dredge the Matagorda Bay Ship Channel through a federal...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WHNT News 19

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Kendra M.

Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas Eve

On the evening of December 24th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. This was done as a way to encourage the Biden administration to take steps to control immigration in the United States. Later that night, the migrants were taken from Vice President Harris’s residence and transported by a local aid group known as Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to a nearby church for assistance.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Texas DPS lieutenant on Title 42 remaining in place

(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court has temporarily extended the Trump-era policy, which expels migrants at the border, sending them back to Mexico or their nation of origin. Originally, it was meant to prevent the spread of COVID, but now it’s one of the only tools the Border Patrol can use to stem the historic migrant surge.
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Gonzalez’s move to 34th District a winning one

When redistricting cut into the Democrats’ advantage in District 15, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez opted to throw down a challenge in District 34 to the east, which actually increased his party’s numbers in the redistricting. The strategy paid off. Gonzalez defeated District 34 incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Brownsville Herald

A new political era: Lucio bows out, LaMantia survives recount

The year 2022 witnessed the close of a South Texas political era as state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. wound down his final year in office representing Dist. 27. Lucio, a conservative Democrat and third in seniority in the Legislature, announced in 2021 that he would would not seek reelection after nearly a half-century of public service. The Brownsville native served 12 years in county government as a state representative from 1987 to 1990 before being elected to the Senate.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy