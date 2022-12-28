On the evening of December 24th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. This was done as a way to encourage the Biden administration to take steps to control immigration in the United States. Later that night, the migrants were taken from Vice President Harris’s residence and transported by a local aid group known as Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to a nearby church for assistance.

