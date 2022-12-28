Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ethics complaint accuses U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of accepting gifts from San Antonio-based iHeartRadio
The filing alleges Cruz may have violated a federal ban on lawmakers taking gifts from lobbyists by accepting free production and marketing for his podcast.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw not returning donation from FTX exec
Several Texas politicians are giving back their FTX-related contributions, but not the Houston congressman.
Democrats want Abbott prosecuted over migrant drop-off. But he wants Biden to deploy federal assets to the border
The Democrats are demanding that Abbott be brought to justice over the migrant drop-off at the Vice President's mansion. On the other hand, he demands that Biden send government resources to the border.
Assclown of the Year 2022: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Cruz started the year on a low note, and it's only been downhill from there.
Texas to resume border wall construction after reaching deals with private property owners, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state government will proceed with the construction of a border wall after reaching an agreement with private land owners.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Army Corps of Engineers withdraws approval of plans to dredge Texas Gulf Coast Superfund site for oil tanker traffic
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. The Army Corps of Engineers has reversed its decision to dredge the Matagorda Bay Ship Channel through a federal...
Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott
"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott tells those who received money from Bankman-Fried to return it — White House still mum on Biden's donation
Governor Abbott has called on political candidates who received money from Bankman-Fried to return it so that it can go back to innocent customers. But the White House is still mum on the donation that Biden.
White House says Abbott 'abandoned children' in latest immigrant drop off
The White House condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for dropping the latest busload of immigrants, which includes children, outside of Vice President Kamala Harris's residence on Christmas Eve.
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas Eve
On the evening of December 24th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. This was done as a way to encourage the Biden administration to take steps to control immigration in the United States. Later that night, the migrants were taken from Vice President Harris’s residence and transported by a local aid group known as Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to a nearby church for assistance.
Texas' top court says it can't force state to extend deadline for corporate tax break
On the cusp of the new year, the Texas Supreme Court denied a request from several renewable energy companies to force the state to process all applications for a major corporate tax break program that expired at the end of 2022. Many business advocates have argued that Texas lawmakers must replace the program...
newsnationnow.com
Texas DPS lieutenant on Title 42 remaining in place
(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court has temporarily extended the Trump-era policy, which expels migrants at the border, sending them back to Mexico or their nation of origin. Originally, it was meant to prevent the spread of COVID, but now it’s one of the only tools the Border Patrol can use to stem the historic migrant surge.
Gonzalez’s move to 34th District a winning one
When redistricting cut into the Democrats’ advantage in District 15, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez opted to throw down a challenge in District 34 to the east, which actually increased his party’s numbers in the redistricting. The strategy paid off. Gonzalez defeated District 34 incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra...
A new political era: Lucio bows out, LaMantia survives recount
The year 2022 witnessed the close of a South Texas political era as state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. wound down his final year in office representing Dist. 27. Lucio, a conservative Democrat and third in seniority in the Legislature, announced in 2021 that he would would not seek reelection after nearly a half-century of public service. The Brownsville native served 12 years in county government as a state representative from 1987 to 1990 before being elected to the Senate.
Comments / 0