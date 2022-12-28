Does this scenario sound familiar? You need to buy beer for an event a few days from now. At the store, you're left trying to decide between a pack of beer on the shelf, unrefrigerated, or one from the cooler case. Perhaps you worry that if you buy a refrigerated 24-pack of your favorite brew now, then leave it on the counter at room temperature until the day of your party because there's not enough room in your fridge, it will be "skunked," and you've ruined your beer. So, you grab your second choice beer — the one that was on the shelf — and resolve to plan better next time.

