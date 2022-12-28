Read full article on original website
The Right Way to Chill Champagne Quickly and Other Methods That Work
Getting the temperature right is instrumental to enjoying wine at its most delicious. Sparkling wines like Champagne, cava, prosecco, and other bubbly varieties are traditionally served chilled. Chilling your bottle to a nice cold temperature can maximize its refreshing quality and make it safer to open (usually, renegade corks, explosions of foam, or sabrage gone wrong result from a too-warm bottle).
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
11 things you should never put in the garbage disposal
Having a garbage disposal is really handy, but it's not a universal solution for everything, find out what not to put in your garbage disposal.
Rise of Coffee Capsules Stirs Concerns About Pod Waste
By 2025, the global market for the K-Cup and other kinds of coffee capsules is expected to be worth more than $29 billion. More than 40 per cent of US households owned a coffee pod machine in 2020, and in the UK, the statistics are similar. Coffee capsules are popular in Europe and North America, but research predicts they are likely to spread to markets in Asia next, particularly China and South Korea.
The Best Single Serve Coffee Makers for Caffeine on Demand
Some days there just isn’t time to wait for your coffee to be ready, but who can go without their morning caffeine fix? This is where the single serve coffee maker comes to the rescue — with just the press of a button, you can brew the good stuff straight into your travel mug and hit the road. Besides their convenience, single serve coffee makers guarantee that every cup is ultra-fresh and also make sure that nothing goes to waste. We’ve rounded up the top single serve coffee makers in 2023, taking into account brew quality and any additional handy features.
Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands
Chocolate is a staple in many kitchens. Whether it's for baking or a sweet treat after dinner, chocolate is the ultimate pantry essential. A recent report from Consumer Reports suggests that some popular chocolate brands are higher in lead and cadmium than what's within the healthy ranges. These two heavy...
Lasers Shed Light on Why You Need to Close the Lid Before You Flush
Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases. Scientific understanding of the spread of aerosol plumes – and public awareness...
Are Stemless Wine Glasses Any Good? We Investigate
When it comes to holding a wine glass properly, conventional wisdom is as follows: Always at the stem, don’t touch the bowl. That’s because stemware has a purpose: It allows for intentional tasting and graceful swirling, and when used correctly, can preserve the wine’s optimal temperature. In...
Make a Tasty Instant Brew With the Best Keurig Coffee Maker
Everyone loves a good cup of joe in the morning, right? Whether you need just one cup to face the day or could instead use a few, a coffee machine that brews quickly and has a large capacity can end up being a blessing. With that being said, not all coffee machines are easy to use, and some just don’t offer the options you’ll need to achieve your perfect brew.
Weekend Wine: Sparkling Wines for the Holidays
There are only a very few wines on earth that I would spend over $75 on. But then I admit to being odd for a wine lover; plenty oenophiles would gladly part with 100 times that price for a bottle of French wine. For instance, I interviewed a wealthy scriptwriter...
Glass Frogs Turn Transparent When They Sleep… By Hiding Almost All Their Blood
When you're just a wee squishy frog trying to make your way in the wild jungles of Central and South America, you need to have some survival tricks up your clammy little sleeve. Some frogs go on the offensive, striking out with powerful toxins. Others rely on quieter tactics –...
Physicists Make a Splash With a Urinal That Doesn't
Some things in life don't require any reinvention (the wheel springs to mind!), but according to a team of physicists from Canada's University of Waterloo, the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," doesn't apply to men's bathroom facilities. Contents. The Spiral Nautilus Inspires the "Nauti-loo" A New Splashless...
Get 80% off a curated selection of incredible wine now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Many people love to be gifted with a bottle of good wine. But, you know what they’d love even more? 18 bottles of wine!
What’s the Difference Between Hard and Soft Water?
“Oh, I have hard water,” someone at a somewhat dull party might say, and you might nod, as though you understand the gravity of the situation. Then you may begin to wonder: Do I have hard water? What are the consequences of that? Is it drinkable? How soon can I leave this party?
Here's how many times you need to reuse your reusable grocery bags
Cotton tote or heavy-duty plastic bag? The answer to what's the greenest replacement for a single-use plastic bag isn't straightforward, but the advice boils down to this: Reuse whatever bags you have at home, as many times as you can.
Kombucha- the healthy tea that contains a small amount of alcohol through fermentation.
Kombucha is a fermented beverage that is linked to many potential health benefits, because it contains less than 0.5% alcohol, commercial kombucha tea is labeled non-alcoholic. Homebrewed versions may contain significantly more alcohol!
How Full is Your New Year Glass This Year?
Right before the last New Year, we did a video asking whether our New Year Eve glasses were half-full or help-empty (with champagne or whatever). By last year, COVID had been decreasing, apparently allowing some reasonable increase in live holiday get-togethers. Half-empty referred to the variety of losses that had...
Temperature Changes Won't 'Skunk' Your Beer, But Light Will
Does this scenario sound familiar? You need to buy beer for an event a few days from now. At the store, you're left trying to decide between a pack of beer on the shelf, unrefrigerated, or one from the cooler case. Perhaps you worry that if you buy a refrigerated 24-pack of your favorite brew now, then leave it on the counter at room temperature until the day of your party because there's not enough room in your fridge, it will be "skunked," and you've ruined your beer. So, you grab your second choice beer — the one that was on the shelf — and resolve to plan better next time.
Looking For an Exotic Addition to Your Witch’s Garden? Try Finger Limes.
This unique edible plant produces "lime caviar"!
