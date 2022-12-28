Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
Art contest opens
Submissions for artwork promoting the 2023 Earth Day-Bay Day is now sought. The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation is the sponsor for the free event set for April 22, 2023 at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi. Artists of all ages are invited to enter the annual art contest. The winning art will be used for the official 2023 Earth Day- Bay […]
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
Creating
Sean Merritt paints a portrait during an art class at Port Aransas High School on a recent day. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers only. Access to full versions of news stories from issues older than 2 weeks are available to all readers for free in our archive of all issues.
Elvis tribute artist coming
Elvis is coming to Port Aransas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting “A Night with Elvis,” from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The tribute show will feature Vince King and the Vegas Mafia Band. King, from the Houston area, has won and placed in numerous Elvis Tribute Artist competitions […]
In the gym
H.G. Olsen Elementary School students listen to instructions from teacher Jonathan Sheffield before they start their next activity in the school gym on a recent day. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent...
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as ‘Silent Night’ is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities. The full version of this story will be available to all...
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of...
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
Nearby oil spill not expected to affect Port Aransas waters
An oil spill in the La Quinta Channel off Ingleside isn’t expected to reach Port Aransas waters, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The Coast Guard estimated “up to” 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline that had cracked in “multiple” places, said a Coast Guard news release issued on Sunday, Dec. 25. Responders saw […]
Start the party early at Noon Year’s Eve
The folks at the City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department invite everyone to start the New Year celebration early at the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Whether you don’t want to stay up until midnight for the countdown to 2023, or you want to make the countdown twice, join with others at the small […]
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
City selling 2023 beach parking permits, golf cart license plates
The City of Port Aransas has started selling 2023 golf cart license plates and beach parking permits. The Port Aransas Police Department will start enforcing the city requirements for 2023 beach parking permits and golf cart license plates Jan. 10, giving residents and visitors a 10-day grace period, said Police Chief Scott Burroughs.
