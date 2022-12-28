Read full article on original website
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as 'Silent Night' is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities.
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
Creating
Sean Merritt paints a portrait during an art class at Port Aransas High School on a recent day.
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.
Help for the Holiday
, , , It’s not been easy making ends meet for 23-year-old Jade Rangel of Aransas Pass. The first-time mother is raising son Jasper, now three-months-old and thanks to the Aransas Pass Police Department they will both have a nice meal over the Christmas holiday. The bag she holds is filled with a fresh turkey and all the fixings, part of the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots campaign that also includes holiday food baskets for several needy families in the community. Like Rangel, 65-year-old Sylvia Cortez of Aransas Pass came to police headquarters Thursday, December 22 to pick up her holiday turkey, assisted by Officer Jack McCarty who carried the heavy tote to her vehicle. Cortez is the caretaker for her disabled husband and called the food package “a precious gift in a time of need.” Blanca Perez, 45 of Aransas Pass is smiling, too, grateful for the Christmas turkey meal she is taking home to her family, assisted by McCarty (right) and Officer Dustin Pridgen (left).
Passed with Flying Colors
Every student in Mrs. Franco’s health class at Ingleside High School - all 39 of them - recently passed their National Certifications Exams for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Patient Care Technicians (PCT). Congratulations!
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
In the gym
H.G. Olsen Elementary School students listen to instructions from teacher Jonathan Sheffield before they start their next activity in the school gym on a recent day.
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
