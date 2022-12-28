ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOT sends warning to Southwest as the airline attempts to resume normal operations

It’s been a long week for Southwest Airlines, and anyone scheduled to fly out on any of their planes. Cancelled flights have left thousands of passengers stranded with very little options, and the Department of Transportation is now stepping in. As Southwest Airlines attempts to get back to “normal,” a new warning from the Department of Transportation may help nudge them along.
