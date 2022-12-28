Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County police search for teens who assaulted man
Anne Arundel County police are searching for 5 teens that robbed and assaulted a man in Severn Thursday. Police said a man received a call about his lost dog and then went to meet the person on Sillmeadows Drive and Dove Court Thursday afternoon. Police then say 5 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 years old attacked the man and robbed him of $250 before they took off.
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
CBS News
42-year-old man shot, killed in Windsor Mill, police say
Baltimore County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill, according to authorities. County officers were alerted to a disturbance in the unit block of Radbourn Ct. around 2 a.m., police said. Once there, they found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
CBS News
Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County
Charles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said. Investigators took a person of interest in custody following the shooting, according to authorities. WJZ will continue to...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Police search for woman linked to September Essex murder
Police are in search of a 25-year-old woman wanted in connection to a September homicide in Essex. Andrew S. Miller, 27, was discovered laying on a sidewalk off Old Eastern Avenue on September 22.
7-year-old shot, killed in Maryland; 18-year-old in custody
A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Randallstown child. 12-year-old Theil Thomas is 5’7″ tall and weighs120lbs. Theil was last seen in the Randallstown area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, with a grey book bag. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 54-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning, leaving police searching for answers and a suspect vehicle. Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of I-97 southbound at Maryland Route...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
Comments / 0