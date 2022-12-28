ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County police search for teens who assaulted man

Anne Arundel County police are searching for 5 teens that robbed and assaulted a man in Severn Thursday. Police said a man received a call about his lost dog and then went to meet the person on Sillmeadows Drive and Dove Court Thursday afternoon. Police then say 5 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 years old attacked the man and robbed him of $250 before they took off.
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
CBS News

42-year-old man shot, killed in Windsor Mill, police say

Baltimore County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill, according to authorities. County officers were alerted to a disturbance in the unit block of Radbourn Ct. around 2 a.m., police said. Once there, they found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound.
CBS News

Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County

Charles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said. Investigators took a person of interest in custody following the shooting, according to authorities. WJZ will continue to...
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Randallstown child.  12-year-old Theil Thomas is 5’7″ tall and weighs120lbs. Theil was last seen in the Randallstown area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, with a grey book bag. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins

BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
