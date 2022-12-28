Catalytic converters stolen again in Tolland

TOLLAND — Catalytic converters were stolen last week from the town’s Parks and Facilities building on Cider Mill Road and a business on Merrow Road.

State police said that between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec 20, catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles at the Parks and Facilities building. There were no witnesses, state police said.

This is the second town vehicle related theft in the past four months. In August, catalytic converters were stolen from several Public Works vehicles at the same facility on Cider Mill Road. Later in the day on Dec. 20, another catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Accord at Morrison and Johnson Auto Repair at 391 Merrow Road.