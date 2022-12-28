Read full article on original website
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
Creating
Sean Merritt paints a portrait during an art class at Port Aransas High School on a recent day.
Nearby oil spill not expected to affect Port Aransas waters
An oil spill in the La Quinta Channel off Ingleside isn’t expected to reach Port Aransas waters, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The Coast Guard estimated “up to” 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline that had cracked in “multiple” places, said a Coast Guard news release issued on Sunday, Dec. 25. Responders saw […]
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
City selling 2023 beach parking permits, golf cart license plates
The City of Port Aransas has started selling 2023 golf cart license plates and beach parking permits. The Port Aransas Police Department will start enforcing the city requirements for 2023 beach parking permits and golf cart license plates Jan. 10, giving residents and visitors a 10-day grace period, said Police Chief Scott Burroughs.
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as 'Silent Night' is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities.
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
Elvis tribute artist coming
Elvis is coming to Port Aransas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting “A Night with Elvis,” from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The tribute show will feature Vince King and the Vegas Mafia Band. King, from the Houston area, has won and placed in numerous Elvis Tribute Artist competitions […]
Collaborative show to open at art center
Collaborative works of artists will be featured at the January exhibition at the Port Aransas Art Center. The Collaboration Show will bring member artists together as they work jointly to create art pieces. This collaboration can be a painter and a photographer working together on two pieces or two artists combining their artistic talents in a single piece of art, […]
Start the party early at Noon Year’s Eve
The folks at the City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department invite everyone to start the New Year celebration early at the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Whether you don’t want to stay up until midnight for the countdown to 2023, or you want to make the countdown twice, join with others at the small […]
