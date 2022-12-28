Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team
Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
portasouthjetty.com
Creating
Sean Merritt paints a portrait during an art class at Port Aransas High School on a recent day.
portasouthjetty.com
PAISD substitute training class scheduled for Jan. 9
Here’s a heads-up if you’re planning to work as a substitute teacher at Port Aransas ISD anytime soon. The school district will conduct a required substitute teacher training class on Monday, Jan. 9. The class will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the district administration building, 100 S. Station St. The training must be completed annually before a person […]
portasouthjetty.com
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
portasouthjetty.com
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.
portasouthjetty.com
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
portasouthjetty.com
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
portasouthjetty.com
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22.
portasouthjetty.com
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
portasouthjetty.com
Art contest opens
Submissions for artwork promoting the 2023 Earth Day-Bay Day is now sought. The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation is the sponsor for the free event set for April 22, 2023 at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi. Artists of all ages are invited to enter the annual art contest. The winning art will be used for the official 2023 Earth Day- Bay […]
portasouthjetty.com
Collaborative show to open at art center
Collaborative works of artists will be featured at the January exhibition at the Port Aransas Art Center. The Collaboration Show will bring member artists together as they work jointly to create art pieces. This collaboration can be a painter and a photographer working together on two pieces or two artists combining their artistic talents in a single piece of art, […]
portasouthjetty.com
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
portasouthjetty.com
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
portasouthjetty.com
Elvis tribute artist coming
Elvis is coming to Port Aransas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting “A Night with Elvis,” from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The tribute show will feature Vince King and the Vegas Mafia Band. King, from the Houston area, has won and placed in numerous Elvis Tribute Artist competitions […]
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
portasouthjetty.com
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they'd just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie's Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK),
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
portasouthjetty.com
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
