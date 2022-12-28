ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK firm develops vans which can charge electric vehicles

A British company is developing a fleet of vans that can charge electric vehicles (EV) no matter where they are.PLUG Charging, headquartered in Cardiff, uses off-grid green hydrogen and other green fuels with an onboard power generation system to allow people without a charging point to charge their vehicles anywhere, even if the driver isn’t present.Unlike other EV charging solutions that typically boost charge by 20 to 30 miles, the PLUG Charging solution will be able to charge from 0 per cent up to 80 per cent of battery capacity within 30 minutes, the company claims.The system will...
InsideHook

The Fleeting Dream of a $40,000 Electric Truck

When Ford unveiled and began deliveries of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, we declared with absolute certainty that the automaker was winning the EV truck war for a simple reason: the price. Today, a year and a half later, electric vehicles are still seen by some as luxury purchases, and gas-powered trucks are still growing (in size and sticker price) away from their humble roots, but here was an electrified hauler that started around $40,000. That miraculous achievement of affordability was headline news across the board, from car magazines to The New York Times.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed

As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door

Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
Gizmodo

New Law Bans Elon Musk's Tesla From Advertising as 'Full Self-Driving'

Apparently not everyone knows that Teslas aren’t actually full self-driving cars. A new California law going into effect in 2023 will prohibit Tesla (and other auto manufacturers) from marketing its driver assistance tech as completely autonomous if that’s not actually the case. Senate Bill No. 1398 was sponsored...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's Journey to Unchain Our Energy: Why They're Developing Their Own Batteries

As one of the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Tesla is looking to increase its control over the production of its vehicles by developing its own battery cells. This effort is part of the company’s mission to reduce the cost of EVs and make them more affordable.
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Canada Drops 100+ Rigs

Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
techaiapp.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022

Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy