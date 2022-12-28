Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Toyota chief praised for warning about electric vehicles: He understands 'the market isn't ready'
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Toyota president's warnings about moving to exclusively electric vehicles in the auto industry on 'Fox & Friends.'
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
UK firm develops vans which can charge electric vehicles
A British company is developing a fleet of vans that can charge electric vehicles (EV) no matter where they are.PLUG Charging, headquartered in Cardiff, uses off-grid green hydrogen and other green fuels with an onboard power generation system to allow people without a charging point to charge their vehicles anywhere, even if the driver isn’t present.Unlike other EV charging solutions that typically boost charge by 20 to 30 miles, the PLUG Charging solution will be able to charge from 0 per cent up to 80 per cent of battery capacity within 30 minutes, the company claims.The system will...
The Fleeting Dream of a $40,000 Electric Truck
When Ford unveiled and began deliveries of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, we declared with absolute certainty that the automaker was winning the EV truck war for a simple reason: the price. Today, a year and a half later, electric vehicles are still seen by some as luxury purchases, and gas-powered trucks are still growing (in size and sticker price) away from their humble roots, but here was an electrified hauler that started around $40,000. That miraculous achievement of affordability was headline news across the board, from car magazines to The New York Times.
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door
Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
New Law Bans Elon Musk's Tesla From Advertising as 'Full Self-Driving'
Apparently not everyone knows that Teslas aren’t actually full self-driving cars. A new California law going into effect in 2023 will prohibit Tesla (and other auto manufacturers) from marketing its driver assistance tech as completely autonomous if that’s not actually the case. Senate Bill No. 1398 was sponsored...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's Journey to Unchain Our Energy: Why They're Developing Their Own Batteries
As one of the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Tesla is looking to increase its control over the production of its vehicles by developing its own battery cells. This effort is part of the company’s mission to reduce the cost of EVs and make them more affordable.
Batteries got more expensive in 2022 after years of dropping prices — and it could delay access to cheaper electric cars
In October, the average new electric car changed hands for more than $64,000. High prices are keeping many potential buyers out of the market.
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
What are the advantages to a high compression conversion of my aircraft’s engine?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I’m not even considering doing a conversion, but I am curious to know: What is the advantage to doing a high compression conversion to a Lycoming O-320 (from 150 hp to 160 hp)?. I suppose the obvious answer is...
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an...
