Fairmont, WV

School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire

By Alexandra Weaver, Chris Marrs
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.

The Marion County 911 Center confirmed to 12 News that a fire happened on the 700 block of Merchant Street just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Fairmont FD said that a family pet passed; no other injuries have been reported. A fireman on the scene said that the house was a total loss.

The Marion County Rescue Squad and the Fairmont Police Department responded to the incident according to the 911 center.

To help the family with their loss, East Fairmont Middle School served as a drop-off place for clothing and monetary donations during its basketball tournament Wednesday. From noon to 5 p.m., several bags filled with clothing and other sundries were donated to the family.

“They just celebrated Christmas and then to turn around and lose everything and not just all their physical belongings but they lost all their family pets in the fire as well,” East Fairmont Middle School Assistant Principal Heather Snodgrass said. “It’s just a really really tough time to go through something like that so we’re really appreciative of everybody that has stepped up to help donate. We’ve also received monetary donations from the elementary PTO as well as a few individuals that should help the family get some of those needed items.”

Snodgrass said the school will also be accepting donations on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clothing sizes needed:

  • Women’s XL
  • Men’s M
  • Boy’s 7/8

On its Facebook , East Park Elementary is asking community members who wish to donate to message the school in order to make arrangements. It is also collecting money for the family via PayPal .

