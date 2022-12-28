Read full article on original website
Midland Commissioners Court makes progress on new jail
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court passed an action Tuesday that could make progress on a potential new jail in Midland. The RFQ/RFP (Request for quote/request for proposal) CMAR (Construction Manager at-risk) was passed in order to give the special projects commissioner permission to begin looking for a construction manager for the project.
Monahans Chamber of Commerce issues 'Shop Local Challenge'
MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has issued a "Shop Local Challenge" via its Facebook page. To participate, Monahans citizens are asked to shop at a local business Dec. 29-31, ending at 8 p.m. You can also take a picture of the items purchased at the store...
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings. She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a...
Museum of the Southwest holds art workshop
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding two art workshops on Dec. 27-30. These Works of Art Winter Workshops will allow students to create art while learning about illustration and design, all centered on the museum's upcoming Seymour Fogel exhibit. Each day will feature a...
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns for 2023
ODESSA, Texas — The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum in Jan. 2023. This year's events will kick off Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 14. Animals will move in on Jan. 4-5 and the first rodeo performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Crossroads Fellowship holds Christmas at Crossroads events at both campuses
ODESSA, Texas — With Christmas Day right around the corner there's Christmas celebrations all around the Permian Basin. Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa had their Christmas at Crossroads services Saturday at both their 191 campus and downtown campus. There were plenty of Christmas decorations and treats for people to enjoy.
Water returns for Airline Crossing residents, but distrust remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water service has returned for residents of Airline Crossing in Midland after nearly six days. But residents are still concerned by what they view as a lack of communication from management. “Our frustration on a scale of 1-to-10? Ten,” said resident Linda Jackson. She and...
2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3. That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main. Traffic will be reduced...
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night. According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158. David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High dominant in tournament opener
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High’s was firing on all cylinders in their Byron Johnston Holiday Classic opener against the Plainview Bulldogs. Midland High eases into the second game of their double-header with a 78-64 over Plainview. Watch the video above for the full highlights.
One more week until Midland ISD could have a new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — It won’t be long until Midland ISD gets a new superintendent-one that’s looking forward to hitting the ground running once she takes over the position. “So I think one of the biggest opportunities is establishing some consistency. We've been through quite a few superintendents in the last five or six years and that's difficult. That's difficult for students and parents and leaders and just the community in general. Because about the time you get something going there's a transition.” Dr. Stephanie Howard, the lone finalist for the position, said.
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
Water leak causing pressure issues in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning some residents that they will have little to no water pressure for a while. This is due to repairs being made on a water leak in the vicinity of Wasson and Parkway Rd. While the warning was issued...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Residents still left with little to no water at Airline Crossing
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents at Airline Crossing in Midland still have little to no water running through their faucets. The situation remained during Christmas weekend, leaving residents with hardly anything for cleaning, showering or cooking. "It made things a lot more difficult, especially because when we're cooking and having...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very warm with stronger winds expected next week as another front moves through the area, and unfortunately...no rain is expected.
