Flint Hills work with local, state agencies to cleanup Corpus Christi Bay oil spill
Despite previous reports that the spill would be contained this week. Thursday, the Coast Guard said there is no estimated timeline for the spill to be cleaned up.
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22.
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours.
Woman crashes into local restaurant off SPID, no injuries reported
The woman was not injured, and police said the woman was able to make her nail appointment at Solar Nails.
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.
City selling 2023 beach parking permits, golf cart license plates
The City of Port Aransas has started selling 2023 golf cart license plates and beach parking permits. The Port Aransas Police Department will start enforcing the city requirements for 2023 beach parking permits and golf cart license plates Jan. 10, giving residents and visitors a 10-day grace period, said Police Chief Scott Burroughs.
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
Woman found dead in mobile home following fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Calhoun County are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a woman found dead inside a mobile home. Fire destroyed the mobile home. The woman was in her early to mid-30s. A man inside the mobile home got out and went for help. He is in the hospital with severe...
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
