95.3 MNC
Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to the needy
An 8 year-old boy in Berrien County started out wanting to donate a coat he’d outgrown, and the gesture grew into a donation of 115 coats for the needy. WNDU reports that Daniel Ganus of Riverside started collecting outgrown coats from his classmates after writing a newsletter about the idea at school. In less than month he’d collected 115 coats, as well as scarves and hats. They were donated to Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, and other agencies will also benefit from his generosity.
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
95.3 MNC
Blood donors needed after holiday and storm dip in appointments
The South Bend Medical Foundation says blood donors are needed after a drop-off in donation appointments due to the holidays and the accompanying blizzard. All blood types are needed, especially O+ and O-. Donors are being offered a voucher for a free turkey at Martin’s Supermarket and a 15 dollar...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
wkvi.com
First Phase of Yellow River Improvements Completed
In December of 2020, representatives of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission pitched their vision to reconstruct a section of the Yellow River to federal and state officials. Exactly two years later, that vision is now a lasting asset for Northwest Indiana. For the second straight...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
hometownnewsnow.com
First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
95.3 MNC
Four Winds Casino Job Fair
A job fair at Four Winds Casinos, but not the gambling side. They are hiring in the casino hotel and spa, with on the spot hiring. Positions include Front Desk Agents, Night Auditors, Housekeeping, Porters, Room Attendants, Massage Therapists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Valet Attendants, Gift Shop Clerks, Limo Drivers, Dishwashers, Culinary Staff, Food Servers, Barbacks, and more.
