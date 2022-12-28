Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
portasouthjetty.com
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
thebendmag.com
11 New Year’s Eve Events in Corpus Christi
Looking for ways to properly bid adieu to 2022? Here are 11 New Year’s Eve events happening in and around Corpus Christi to help you ring in 2023. Whether you’re searching for live entertainment and a balloon drop or a gourmet meal and a glass (or several glasses) of champagne, there’s something for everyone on this list!
portasouthjetty.com
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
portasouthjetty.com
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
portasouthjetty.com
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
portasouthjetty.com
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
portasouthjetty.com
Start the party early at Noon Year’s Eve
The folks at the City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department invite everyone to start the New Year celebration early at the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Whether you don’t want to stay up until midnight for the countdown to 2023, or you want to make the countdown twice, join with others at the small […]
portasouthjetty.com
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
portasouthjetty.com
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
portasouthjetty.com
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of...
portasouthjetty.com
In the gym
H.G. Olsen Elementary School students listen to instructions from teacher Jonathan Sheffield before they start their next activity in the school gym on a recent day. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent...
portasouthjetty.com
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
portasouthjetty.com
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
portasouthjetty.com
Call a cab; don’t drink and drive
Folks who go out on New Year’s Eve to celebrate should be aware extra officers will be on duty to target intoxicated drivers, according to Scott Burroughs, Port Aransas Chief of Police. He said most people are aware of how DWI laws work and how important it is to comply. “It takes a lot less (drinks) than you think to […]
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
portasouthjetty.com
City selling 2023 beach parking permits, golf cart license plates
The City of Port Aransas has started selling 2023 golf cart license plates and beach parking permits. The Port Aransas Police Department will start enforcing the city requirements for 2023 beach parking permits and golf cart license plates Jan. 10, giving residents and visitors a 10-day grace period, said Police Chief Scott Burroughs.
Comments / 0