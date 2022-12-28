ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle, Fairfield police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Fairfield, police said. Cordelia Road has been closed between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues as police investigate the crash, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The department said that they do not yet know when...
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy