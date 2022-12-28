Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year
Making plans for the last weekend of the year? Check out some of the events happening around the Coastal Bend.
portasouthjetty.com
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
portasouthjetty.com
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers...
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
Boom put around USS Lexington, Texas State Aquarium as oil spotted in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oil that is possibly from the Christmas Eve spill near Flint Hills Ingleside has been found near North Beach, according to the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Coast Guard. Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking...
portasouthjetty.com
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as ‘Silent Night’ is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities. The full version of this story will be available to all...
portasouthjetty.com
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
portasouthjetty.com
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
portasouthjetty.com
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
portasouthjetty.com
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
portasouthjetty.com
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
portasouthjetty.com
Port Aransas cold snap bursts pipes, stuns turtles
The freezing weather that descended on Port Aransas last week broke water lines, stunned sea turtles and prompted state officials temporarily to close certain waters to fishing. The snap began on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the low at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas was 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. The lows were […]
2023 beach parking permits available
Beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase at various locations, city officials said.
'Bollard Brigade' to help watch over yarn bomb project in Port Aransas after founder receives cancer diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some colorful characters back in Port Aransas that are putting smiles on the faces of plenty of beach goers and winter Texans. They're called bollard buddies. Made of yarn, the critters cover those wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty...
portasouthjetty.com
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
portasouthjetty.com
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
Help for the Holiday
, , , It’s not been easy making ends meet for 23-year-old Jade Rangel of Aransas Pass. The first-time mother is raising son Jasper, now three-months-old and thanks to the Aransas Pass Police Department they will both have a nice meal over the Christmas holiday. The bag she holds is filled with a fresh turkey and all the fixings, part of the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots campaign that also includes holiday food baskets for several needy families in the community. Like Rangel, 65-year-old Sylvia Cortez of Aransas Pass came to police headquarters Thursday, December 22 to pick up her holiday turkey, assisted by Officer Jack McCarty who carried the heavy tote to her vehicle. Cortez is the caretaker for her disabled husband and called the food package “a precious gift in a time of need.” Blanca Perez, 45 of Aransas Pass is smiling, too, grateful for the Christmas turkey meal she is taking home to her family, assisted by McCarty (right) and Officer Dustin Pridgen (left).
portasouthjetty.com
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now
When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
Comments / 0