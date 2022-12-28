, , , It’s not been easy making ends meet for 23-year-old Jade Rangel of Aransas Pass. The first-time mother is raising son Jasper, now three-months-old and thanks to the Aransas Pass Police Department they will both have a nice meal over the Christmas holiday. The bag she holds is filled with a fresh turkey and all the fixings, part of the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots campaign that also includes holiday food baskets for several needy families in the community. Like Rangel, 65-year-old Sylvia Cortez of Aransas Pass came to police headquarters Thursday, December 22 to pick up her holiday turkey, assisted by Officer Jack McCarty who carried the heavy tote to her vehicle. Cortez is the caretaker for her disabled husband and called the food package “a precious gift in a time of need.” Blanca Perez, 45 of Aransas Pass is smiling, too, grateful for the Christmas turkey meal she is taking home to her family, assisted by McCarty (right) and Officer Dustin Pridgen (left).

