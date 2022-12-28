ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive

Bay City, County offices closing for New Year’s holiday

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is preparing to usher in the New Year after a busy 2022. But the upcoming holiday weekend means local government offices will be closed for business. Bay City’s city offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. The city’s offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Dec. 30th

Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 after suffering from influenza A. First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours...
abc12.com

Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
The Flint Journal

Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
WNEM

Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
WNEM

Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MLive

New-look Saginaw County Board of Commissioners to select next leader Tuesday

SAGINAW, MI — If Sheldon Matthews is a candidate to serve as the next chairperson of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners, no one has told him yet. The county’s 11-member governing body will select both a chairman and vice chairman for 2023 during the first gathering of the new-look board at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan.
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Community Policy