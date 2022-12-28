Read full article on original website
Here are some of the largest 2023 state roadway projects planned in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Even with streets expected to stay frozen for much of the winter, Michigan Department of Transportation leaders are planning some of the reconstruction work on state roadways for 2023. The Saginaw News/MLive asked the agency’s spokesperson for the region, Jocelyn Garza, to discuss some of the...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
Bay City, County offices closing for New Year’s holiday
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is preparing to usher in the New Year after a busy 2022. But the upcoming holiday weekend means local government offices will be closed for business. Bay City’s city offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. The city’s offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Dec. 30th
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 after suffering from influenza A. First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours...
Take a look at 100 images taken in Saginaw and Bay City areas in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is a lot to look back on in the Saginaw and Bay City areas. Through the tough news, happy features and uplifting stories, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were...
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Flint PAL to hold toy giveaway on New Year’s Eve after weather delay
FLINT, MI - Flint PAL Inc. is presenting its fourth annual “Toy Giveaway” on New Year’s Eve following a delay because of wintry weather in the area. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave.
Have broken Christmas lights? Bay City holiday light recycling drive wrapping up soon
BAY CITY, MI - It’s that gloomy time of the year again. The lights are starting to come down off houses and businesses after the holidays, destined to sit in a box in the basement until next year. But if in doing this you find any broken strands that...
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
Bay County’s newest Circuit Court judge, Jessie Scott Wood, is excited to meet people, solve problems
BAY CITY, MI — Donning the austere black robes for the first time and with a gavel in her hand, attorney Jessie Scott Wood is now officially Bay County’s newest Circuit Court judge. Wood on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, appeared in the Bay County Commission Chambers...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Saginaw Co. Sheriff's office urges residents to stay safe on ice
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Local anglers discuss the importance of safety while ice fishing on the Saginaw River. Heart Healthy Holidays. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Peter Fattal joins us today to talk to us about how to...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
New-look Saginaw County Board of Commissioners to select next leader Tuesday
SAGINAW, MI — If Sheldon Matthews is a candidate to serve as the next chairperson of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners, no one has told him yet. The county’s 11-member governing body will select both a chairman and vice chairman for 2023 during the first gathering of the new-look board at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan.
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
