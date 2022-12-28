Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
portasouthjetty.com
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
portasouthjetty.com
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
portasouthjetty.com
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
portasouthjetty.com
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
portasouthjetty.com
In the gym
H.G. Olsen Elementary School students listen to instructions from teacher Jonathan Sheffield before they start their next activity in the school gym on a recent day. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent...
portasouthjetty.com
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers...
portasouthjetty.com
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
portasouthjetty.com
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of...
portasouthjetty.com
Call a cab; don’t drink and drive
Folks who go out on New Year’s Eve to celebrate should be aware extra officers will be on duty to target intoxicated drivers, according to Scott Burroughs, Port Aransas Chief of Police. He said most people are aware of how DWI laws work and how important it is to comply. “It takes a lot less (drinks) than you think to […]
portasouthjetty.com
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
Surveillance pictures of Corpus Christi bank robbery suspect released
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released photos of the person and possible getaway car allegedly involved in a bank robbery on S. Staples on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
portasouthjetty.com
Elvis tribute artist coming
Elvis is coming to Port Aransas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting “A Night with Elvis,” from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The tribute show will feature Vince King and the Vegas Mafia Band. King, from the Houston area, has won and placed in numerous Elvis Tribute Artist competitions […]
portasouthjetty.com
Firm to install fiber-optic cable in Port A
A company called Brightspeed is planning to install fiber-optic cable in Port Aransas to provide more than 3,000 homes and businesses here with a new option for Internet service, a company spokesman said. “We have completed the engineering design and construction field survey in Port Aransas,” said Gene Rodriguez Miller, director of public relations for Brightspeed. “We are continuing key […]
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
portasouthjetty.com
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
Comments / 0