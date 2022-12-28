Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Placing wreaths
With help from local resident Kim Locus, left, State Rep. Todd Hunter places a commemorative military wreath at Royal Palm Cemetery in Port Aransas on Dec. 17. In the background are Port Aransas police officers who also took art in the ceremony. It was all part of National Wreaths Across America Day in which wreaths are laid on the graves […]
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Rescued pelican
Andrew Orgill, left, and Jasmine Lopez stand with a brown pelican they’d just caught with a net after the bird had been found suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold. They were in the area of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture on Friday, Dec. 23. The pelican now is being cared for at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), […]
Putting in power
A trench is dug on Thursday, Dec. 22, for conduit for electric lines for new student housing that is under construction at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of...
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
Winter Lecture Series to open Jan. 9 with Dan Parker speaking at museum
Dan Parker, editor of the South Jetty newspaper, will be the speaker at the first lecture in the Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Port Aransas Museum. The free lecture is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. Doors open at the museum at 5:30 p.m. for social time including wine, cheese and fruit. The public is encouraged to browse the museum […]
Story, craft, snacks set at library Thursday
Looking for something to do with the kids during their Christmas break? Bring them to a story time with Annette Anderson at the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. “We will be reading ‘The Gingerbread House’ by Laura Gia West,” said Anderson, library program coordinator. “It is a cute tale about how to […]
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
Start the party early at Noon Year’s Eve
The folks at the City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department invite everyone to start the New Year celebration early at the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Whether you don’t want to stay up until midnight for the countdown to 2023, or you want to make the countdown twice, join with others at the small […]
A cold repair job
A strong Arctic cold front blew through Port Aransas late Thursday, Dec. 22, leaving behind some destruction of Christmas decorations around town. The City Christmas Tree at the Port Aransas Community Center courtyard sustained some damage. The strong north winds blew the star on top of the tree away and left the tree leaning. Jacob Williams of Port Aransas Parks […]
Nearby oil spill not expected to affect Port Aransas waters
An oil spill in the La Quinta Channel off Ingleside isn’t expected to reach Port Aransas waters, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The Coast Guard estimated “up to” 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline that had cracked in “multiple” places, said a Coast Guard news release issued on Sunday, Dec. 25. Responders saw […]
Elvis tribute artist coming
Elvis is coming to Port Aransas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting “A Night with Elvis,” from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The tribute show will feature Vince King and the Vegas Mafia Band. King, from the Houston area, has won and placed in numerous Elvis Tribute Artist competitions […]
Winter Texans can participate in variety of activities while visiting
Port Aransas has long been a destination in the winter months for those seeking to escape the harsh weather in the northern climates. These Winter Texans add to the economy of the town’s winter months by staying in rental units, hotels, condos and RV parks, eating in restaurants, shopping in stores and volunteering in many organizations in the town. The […]
PAHS Challenge! team game to be broadcast Jan. 5 on KEDT
If you tune into KEDT-TV on Thursday, Jan. 5, you’ll see a team of Port Aransas High School students competing against other high school students in a Jeopardy-like trivia game. The game is called Challenge! PAHS will be up against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial High School when the show airs at 7 p.m. Students on the PAHS team are Aubree […]
Collaborative show to open at art center
Collaborative works of artists will be featured at the January exhibition at the Port Aransas Art Center. The Collaboration Show will bring member artists together as they work jointly to create art pieces. This collaboration can be a painter and a photographer working together on two pieces or two artists combining their artistic talents in a single piece of art, […]
PAISD substitute training class scheduled for Jan. 9
Here’s a heads-up if you’re planning to work as a substitute teacher at Port Aransas ISD anytime soon. The school district will conduct a required substitute teacher training class on Monday, Jan. 9. The class will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the district administration building, 100 S. Station St. The training must be completed annually before a person […]
