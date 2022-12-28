Read full article on original website
Related
Woman crashes into local restaurant off SPID, no injuries reported
The woman was not injured, and police said the woman was able to make her nail appointment at Solar Nails.
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
portasouthjetty.com
City selling 2023 beach parking permits, golf cart license plates
The City of Port Aransas has started selling 2023 golf cart license plates and beach parking permits. The Port Aransas Police Department will start enforcing the city requirements for 2023 beach parking permits and golf cart license plates Jan. 10, giving residents and visitors a 10-day grace period, said Police Chief Scott Burroughs.
portasouthjetty.com
Bollard buddies
A group of volunteers dressed up more than 300 wooden posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park to create ‘bollard buddies’ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the just-for-fun effort to decorate the plain posts with hand-crocheted and knitted creations. Bollard buddies have made repeated visits to the park over the past few years.
portasouthjetty.com
Candle light service
Folks hold candles as ‘Silent Night’ is sung during a service at First Baptist Church in Port Aransas on Saturday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve. Port Aransas churches had scheduled a number of Christmas season worship opportunities. The full version of this story will be available to all...
portasouthjetty.com
Fireworks to light sky
Send out 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang by watching the Port Aransas fireworks display on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will begin when it is fully dark, not long after 7 p.m., according to city officials. The fireworks will be ignited from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel side of the park. The show should last […]
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
portasouthjetty.com
Register online for Parks and Rec ‘We’re Having Fun!’ events, trips
Get together with friends or make new ones at “We’re Having Fun!” The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of We’re Having Fun! events in January and February. We’re Having Fun! Every Friday from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, take part in creative crafting classes. Folks who attend will learn new skills and complete […]
portasouthjetty.com
Whooper festival registration begins
Registration for the 26th annual Whooping Crane Festival is now open. The festival is set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26, in Port Aransas. Since 1996, the Whooping Crane Festival has celebrated the annual return of the whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. A few whoopers have wintered in Port Aransas over […]
portasouthjetty.com
Surfing into the new year
A California man many years ago once said, “Surfing through life. Life through surfing.” I think there’s something to that. I’ve been surfing for about 45 years now, and for me, it’s still hard to beat the experience of a fast, adrenaline-charged ride down the length of a big, emerald-green wave breaking off the beach here in Port Aransas. The […]
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
portasouthjetty.com
Cold weather affects fishing trips, catches
The cold weather limited trips out of the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront, according to those who work there. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing in shallow bay waters along parts of the Texas coast on Saturday, Dec. 24. Nearby locations included in the closure were all waters within the Island […]
portasouthjetty.com
Start the party early at Noon Year’s Eve
The folks at the City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department invite everyone to start the New Year celebration early at the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Whether you don’t want to stay up until midnight for the countdown to 2023, or you want to make the countdown twice, join with others at the small […]
Surveillance pictures of Corpus Christi bank robbery suspect released
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released photos of the person and possible getaway car allegedly involved in a bank robbery on S. Staples on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.
portasouthjetty.com
Concrete details
Workers build a concrete curb outside the newly built Coast Guard station in Port Aransas on Thursday, Dec. 22. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers...
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
12newsnow.com
Corpus Christi dog training facility under investigation after 10 dogs found outside alone in freezing temps
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 dogs were removed from a Corpus Christi dog training facility after they were found outside alone in freezing temperatures without food, water or shelter, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) said. CCACS arrived to the 7000 block of Terrier Street on Dec. 23 to...
portasouthjetty.com
Nearby oil spill not expected to affect Port Aransas waters
An oil spill in the La Quinta Channel off Ingleside isn’t expected to reach Port Aransas waters, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The Coast Guard estimated “up to” 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline that had cracked in “multiple” places, said a Coast Guard news release issued on Sunday, Dec. 25. Responders saw […]
Comments / 0