91,648 fans attend women's soccer match
A match at Camp Nou in Barcelona drew the largest crowd ever for women's soccer when F.C. Barcelona faced Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal match in April. The 1999 World Cup match between the U.S. and China held the record at 90,185 attendees for over two decades.
Soccer great Pelé dead at 82
SAO PAULO — Soccer great Pelé, whose health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, died Thursday at 82, The Associated Press reported. The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” as we previously reported.
Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a...
Messi's Qatar Living Quarters to be Turned into a Museum
From a loss in the first match to one of the most talked about finals, Argentina’s win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one for the books. In continuation of making history, Qatar is looking to prolong Lionel Messi’s time in the hosting country. With the news...
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
Pelé was a well-known figure internationally, and a symbol in the world of soccer
Pelé, soccer’s first global superstar, has died at the age of 82. To many fans, the Brazilian will be remembered as the best to have ever played the game. For others it goes further: He was the symbol of soccer played with passion, gusto and a smile. Indeed, he helped to forge an image of the game, which even today lots of people continue to crave.
Musetti Levels United Cup Tie For Italy Against Brazil
Lorenzo Musetti was tested Thursday, but the Italian pulled through for his country in his first match of the season. The 20-year-old levelled Italy's United Cup tie against Brazil at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves. Friday's action will now decide the Group E tie, with Matteo Berrettini set to open play against Thiago Monteiro in the No. 1 men's singles.
Garcia Routs Podoroska, Secures French Win Against Argentina
Mannarino also wins as sixth-seeded nation complete 5-0 clean sweep. WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kicked off the new season as she had left off the last one: in phenomenal form. The World No.4 dispatched Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-0 in just 64 minutes on Friday as France completed a 5-0 win against Argentina in the United Cup.
The soccer player who got assassinated for scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Columbian national team. He was much respected by the Columbian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
