Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO
A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Thousands of Birds Swarm and Dance Above a Busy Highway
Watch Thousands of Birds Swarm and Dance Above a Busy Highway. It’s one thing to see a flock of crows gathering above a tree or a building, but it’s an entirely different thing to see THOUSANDS of birds swarming up above a busy highway as the sun peacefully sets in the background.
