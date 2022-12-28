Read full article on original website
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Already Applied? 3 Key Updates To Know
In recent weeks, there have been several changes made concerning federal student loan debt relief and the student loan repayment pause. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to MoneySee...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness 'does not go far enough' for seniors and people with disabilities facing 'crippling debt,' a Democratic lawmaker says
A group of Democrats want to bolster Biden's student-debt relief by canceling loans for those on Medicare and Social Security Disability Insurance.
Supreme Court sets critical date for fate of student loan cancellation for millions
The Supreme Court released its February argument calendar Monday, revealing the justices will consider two major challenges to the Biden administration plan to forgive millions of borrowers' student debt on Feb. 28. Last week, the justices also decided to take up another loan-related challenge in Department of Education v. Brown,...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Monster of 2022: People Suing to Kill Student Debt Relief Because They’re Not Included
When the Biden administration announced in late summer that they would be cancelling $10,000 of student debt per borrower, Americans had thoughts. Some cried tears of joy on TikTok, others went off online with assorted criticisms: The administration should cancel more debt, or less debt, or tighten relief eligibility, or loosen it, and also deal with the root cause of the problem—skyrocketing college tuition. There were plenty of smart points and some not-so-smart ones, but in politics, you really can’t please everyone.
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
Supreme Court likely to rule that Biden student loan plan is illegal, experts say. Here's what that means for borrowers
The Supreme Court will decide whether or not the president's debt relief policy causes harm to the plaintiffs or is an overreach of executive authority. Legal experts say the Supreme Court is likely to end the forgiveness plan, given its conservative majority. Long before the president acted, Republicans had criticized...
What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?
With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether The Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is Legal, Although The Chances Are Not Good
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the federal government’s petition to determine whether the secretary of education can forgive federal student loans under the HEROES Act. The forgiveness plan, which would forgive $10,000 in loans or $20,000 if the debtor has received a Pell Grant, has been blocked by two federal appeals courts.
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Don't start student-loan repayments next month, government says
The federal government has reminded student-loan borrowers that they don't need to worry about repaying their debt in January.While lawsuits against President Joe Biden's targeted loan relief are pending in court, the Department of Education pointed out that borrowers can hold off on making payments for a little while longer. "You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January," the Education Department said in an email sent to borrowers Friday morning. "We don't think it is right to ask borrowers to pay on loans they wouldn't have to pay were it not for...
Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts
Students who borrowed money to pay for college are hoping for help from President Biden’s debt relief program, which for now is tied up in the courts. If Biden’s program is killed off by the judiciary, however, it doesn’t leave student borrowers without options to reduce their debt. Here are some options that student borrowers…
Student loan: 9 million applicants receive incorrect emails
In November, about 9 million Americans received a false email saying their applications for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program had been approved. The management had stated that 26 million debtors have implemented for mortgage comfort (sixteen million of whom have already been authorized for comfort) and that the Department of Education “will keep onto their data so it could speedy technique their comfort as soon as we succeed in court.”
Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Biden Student Loan Debt Plan In February
The Supreme Court will hear two challenges to President Joe Biden‘s plan to forgive the student loan debt of millions of borrowers across the country. The Washington Examiner reports the justices will hear the two challenges on Feb. 28. In the first challenge to the plan, Biden v. Nebraska,...
FCC orders block on company tied to fraudulent student loan robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that it had blocked all U.S. phone companies from taking calls from a tiny communications company accused of sending robocalls that push fraudulent student loan relief services. Tens of millions of such calls, which often claim to come from a generic “student loan center,”...
Almost One-Fourth of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Going Into 2023
We often hear from financial experts that it's important to have an emergency fund and always maintain sizable savings for unexpected expenses or income loss. This issue Americans are facing this year...
