ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools

BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting

San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners

The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Crash Involving Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-880

OAKLAND (BCN) A crash involving an overturned big-rig early Friday morning left all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the High Street off-ramp. There is no estimate for...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy