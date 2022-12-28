Read full article on original website
SFGate
Residents Who Own Guns Required To Have Firearm Liability Insurance Starting In 2023
San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.
SFGate
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
Slaying of another Bay Area man linked to Stockton serial killer suspect
Prosecutors say the suspect killed a man in Oakland before driving to Stockton to try to shoot a woman that same night.
SFGate
Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools
BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
SFGate
Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting
San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SFGate
Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SFGate
No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
SFGate
SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners
The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Beavers are making a comeback in the San Francisco Bay Area
Experts say they could help combat drought conditions and foster the return of near-extinct species like coho salmon.
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
Crash Involving Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-880
OAKLAND (BCN) A crash involving an overturned big-rig early Friday morning left all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the High Street off-ramp. There is no estimate for...
Some parks close as heavy rain pounds Northern California
As the heaviest rain of the atmospheric river takes aim at Northern California, a number of parks will be closed.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
SFGate
Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain
More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
