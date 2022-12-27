As Covid restrictions began to lift in 2022, we saw some big changes in San Francisco’s public spaces. Some places were remodeled, some had their big debut, and some became free to visit! Read on for a list of the most exciting changes to free public spaces this year, ranging from the brand-new Institute of Contemporary Art to the highly-anticipated 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops. Have you visited them all? Opened July 17th, 2022 For years now, San Franciscans have heard tell of Presidio Tunnel Tops, a massive new 14-acre public park designed by James Corner Field Operations (the same team behind NYC’s High Line). The new park connects the Presidio’s Main Post with Crissy Field through a series of bluff landscapes, pathways, and gathering places. As of July of this year, the park is officially open! Visitors can take advantage of excellent food truck pop-ups, park ranger campfire talks, lovely art installations, and so much more. Opened April 23rd, 2022

