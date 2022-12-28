‘Blinded by the sun’: Car runs stop sign, leads to 3-car accident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 170 and Columbiana Road.One taken to hospital after Struthers crash
Police say one vehicle ran a stop sign after being blinded by the sun, causing it to strike another vehicle, then hit a third vehicle.
Two people were taken to the hospital to get checked out, but they are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for a brief amount of time but has since re-opened.
