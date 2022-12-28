ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 2 days ago

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Maple Alley, according to a press release from Wellsville Police.

Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting

Police found a man laying on the ground with two bullet wounds, according to a press release.

The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh and is in serious condition.

Wellsville Police are waiting to interview the victim and are still investigating.

Wellsville Police turned over all information to the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office for review and charges may be pending.

WKBN

